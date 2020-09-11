After the fires within the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Germany needs to assist the migrants there. Federal Inside Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) introduced this on Friday in Berlin. 13,000 individuals in Camp Moria have turn into homeless. “It’s a particular humanitarian emergency,” stated Seehofer. An important factor is on-site assist. Folks want shelter and provides once more. The Greek authorities submitted a listing of necessities for this.

The second level is assist for unaccompanied minors. A complete of ten EU international locations need to participate within the resettlement. Germany and France would take over the biggest proportion, every with 100 to 150 youngsters.

Earlier, politicians and non-governmental organizations had requested Chancellor Angela Merkel to make sure that all migrants from the Greek islands are accepted into different EU international locations. “The dramatic escalation in Lesvos makes it clear: these searching for safety from the Greek islands should be evacuated!” Stated a letter to Merkel (CDU) revealed on Friday by Professional Asyl.

“A disaster of this magnitude can’t be countered with minimal options – such because the switch of 400 unaccompanied minors to mainland Greece. A everlasting answer is required for all these affected – and meaning acceptance in different European international locations. ”The signatories of the letter additionally embrace Caritas, Diakonie, the associations Der Paritätische, Bread for the World and others.