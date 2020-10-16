Germany today exceeded 7,000 daily infections for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), coordinator of the national fight against the pandemic in this country, announced the record in the last 24 hours of 7,334 new infections with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, bringing the total number of infected since that the disease began to spread is already 348,557 people. The number of deaths increased in the last 24 hours by 24 people to a total of 9,734 deaths from coronavirus in this country. With 6,638 new infections, Germany this Thursday exceeded the maximum number of infections registered in a day last spring due to the first wave of coronavirus. The RKI also reported a significant increase in patients with coronavirus who are treated in the intensive care floors of hospitals in this country. In total 655 people, of which 329 need assisted respiration. A week ago there were 487 and 239 people, respectively, and two weeks ago 362 and 193 patients.

With the increase in infections, large sources of contagion also increase. The number of German towns or districts in which the rate of new infections exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week now rises to 70, while two days ago it was only 40. Among those critical places due to the high number of infections are They find large metropolises like Berlin, Cologne, Stuttgart or Düsseldorf. Meanwhile, the fear that with the beginning of the school year in a normal attendance situation, the educational centers would become centers of spread of the virus has not been confirmed by the regional governments.

A survey carried out by the German Newsroom Network (RND) among the ministries of Education of the 16 federal states has revealed that up to the beginning of the autumn holidays, 98% of the students had received face-to-face classes. In states such as North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein or Bavaria, only 0.04% of students have tested positive for the coronavirus, while in Berlin the rate was somewhat higher with 0.07% of infections among students and in Saxony-Anhalt no case has so far been recorded. Also infections among teachers have been minimal so far. In North Rhine-Westphalia 0.1% of teachers have tested positive for the virus, while in Berlin it has been 0.14%. In the first of the two states, 98.1% of the students and 95.7% have not been affected by any quarantine.

Meanwhile, The great coalition of conservatives and social democrats that governs Germany intends to extend the special powers of the Federal Minister of Health until March 31 through the emergency procedure, Jens Spahn, to fight the epidemic. These include the autonomous issuance of decrees “necessary to protect the population from the threat of a serious, highly contagious disease.” Among other things, Spahn has powers to control domestic and international passenger traffic. The head of Health has the powers to issue regulations and rules in ports and airports if the situation of the pandemic makes it necessary. The German Minister of Health is one of the great political protagonists of the current crisis in Germany. His management is approved by a large majority of Germans. Spahn is in favor of severe measures to stop the disease and has warned the population that “our response now depends on how we will celebrate next Christmas.”