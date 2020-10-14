Germany he has surpassed for the first time since the middle of last April the barrier of 5,000 new daily infections by coronavirus, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKA), responsible for coordinating the fight against the pandemic in this country. The RKI announced today that the number of new infections increased by 5,132 cases in the last 24 hours, a thousand cases more than the previous day with 4,122 positives. More explosive has been the increase in the number of deaths in a single day, going from the 13 registered on Tuesday to 43 deaths this Wednesday. Also the number of patients in intensive care stations has soared to 618 people, the highest number since the end of last May.

Meanwhile, the towns and regions considered risk regions are also increasing, since they exceed 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. Meanwhile it is about 47 districts and towns compared to 40 the previous day. The highest level of infections is registered with a rate of 161 cases in the Neu Kölln district of the German capital, a popular neighborhood with a high migrant population and a lively nightlife. This has been, however, on hold since last weekend, after the authorities put into practice a dry law that prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol in public places from 23.00 to 06.00 hours and they will order the closure of all restaurants and bars one hour before midnight.

Meanwhile, the prime minister of the populous federated state of North Rhine Westphalia, Armin Laschet, is pressing for an agreement to be reached to standardize the rules to be followed in regions and towns that have reached a critical level of contagion. On the occasion of the meeting this afternoon of the Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel, with the prime ministers of the 16 federal states to address the coronavirus crisis and agree on common measures, Laschet said that “we need the correct protection and we must focus on really agreeing measures effective ”. Speaking to the Rheinischen Post newspaper, the head of the government of the most populous German state stressed that it is essential to agree on consistent rules for risk regions that are binding and understandable for citizens and effective in the fight to repress the pandemic.