Today, Germany has exceeded the level of 200,000 new daily coronavirus infections in one day for the first time and also exceeded a thousand cases for the first time in the incidence rate of the virus, as announced by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinate the fight against the pandemic in this country. The RKI reported that in the last 24 hours 203,136 new covid 19 infections have been registered and that the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in a week now rises to 1,017.4 cases. This was this Wednesday of 940.6, a week ago of 638.8 and a month ago of 222.7 cases. Regarding the number of new infections, the RKI recalled that less than ten days ago, on January 19, they exceeded 100,000 daily cases in Germany for the first time since the start of the pandemic, reflecting the explosive spread of the variant. omicron of the coronavirus in this country.

The Berlin-based virological institute also noted that in the last 24 hours there have been 188 more deaths related to the disease, compared to 234 a week ago. Since the start of the pandemic, 117,314 people affected by the virus have died in Germany. This Thursday marks precisely the second anniversary of the discovery of the first case of coronavirus in this country. It was then an employee of the Webasto auto supply company in Stockdorf, near Munich, who had been in contact with a Chinese technician who had come to the firm to participate in a seminar. Meanwhile, the German laboratory BioNTech and the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, creators of the first coronavirus vaccine, have announced the start of tests of a new specific preparation against the omicron variant that will be carried out with 1,420 volunteers.