Germany has surpassed this Wednesday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic the barrier of 100,000 daily infections, with the registration of 112,323 new infections by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The German national virological center highlighted that the incidence of the virus also reached a new record with 584.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. The increase has been explosive and is attributed to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, since this Tuesday 74,405 cases were recorded and 80,430 a week ago. The Federal Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, commented that the increase in infections will reach its peak in several weeks. “I think that we will reach the peak of the wave in mid-February and that it will be from then on when the cases begin to subside,” said Lauterbach, who stressed that for every case that is officially registered there is at least one that remains hidden. For this reason, the minister estimates that the incidence is much higher than that announced by the RKI. “We do not know exactly if it exceeds a thousand, but what is certain is that we will have higher figures than the current ones,” declared the German head of Health.

A doctor specializing in virology, Lauterbach stressed the importance of compulsory vaccination coming into force in Germany as soon as the Bundestag, the federal parliament, approves the measure. “I hope it will come into force in April or perhaps in May,” said the minister, who insisted on the urgency of the measure and recalled that those who have not yet been vaccinated, who refuse to be immunized for different reasons, must go through the three cycles of vaccination and “until then we plant ourselves in September or October”. For the German head of Health, this measure is essential if it is to face the new wave that is expected for next autumn. The German lower house plans to begin this month the debates for a law that establishes the obligation to be vaccinated. Being an ethical decision, the German deputies will be freed from the discipline of their different parties and will be able to vote on the different proposals according to their conscience.

Meanwhile, German police announced today that they are investigating no fewer than 12,000 suspected cases of falsifying vaccination certificates across the country. The figure increased sharply in December after drastic restrictions were announced and the need to have this documentation to access shops and gastronomic establishments. Bavaria, with more than 4,000 open procedures and more than 5,500 false certificates seized, is the federal state most affected by this crime, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 3,500 cases.