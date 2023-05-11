Germany | Ex-Chancellor Schröder participated in the Victory Day celebrations at the Russian Embassy in Germany

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder’s close connection with Russia has long been the subject of criticism in Germany.

Germany’s former chancellor Gerhard Schröder has caused fury in his home country by participating in the Victory Day celebrations at the Russian Embassy in Germany in Berlin on Tuesday.

German newspapers, among others, reported on the matter Der Spiegel, Bild, Berliner Zeitung and Reuters news agency.

Member of Parliament of the Social Democratic Party Katja Mast found Schröder’s actions incomprehensible, Reuters reports.

German Christian Democratic Union Thorsten Frei again said that Schröder’s actions were tasteless.

“On the day Russian diplomats held up the former chancellor, innocent Ukrainians died because of Russia’s war of aggression,” Frei said, according to Reuters.

The Bild magazine wrote that the picture of Schröder at the party was “celebrating in bad company” in the photo test.

Schroeder has not himself commented on his participation in the embassy’s reception, Reuters reports.

Instead, Schröder’s wife So-yeon Schröder-Kim confirmed to Der Spiegel that the couple had been there and wondered why it had caused so much irritation.

According to Reuters, representatives of the extreme right-wing Alternative for Germany party and the far-left Linke party were present at the embassy’s reception.

Both parties have been critical of the sanctions imposed on Russia.

Schröder’s the close connection with Russia has long been a subject of criticism in Germany and has enraged the representatives of his own party, the Social Democrats of Germany.

The ex-chancellor has visited Moscow after Russia started the war of aggression in Ukraine, and also met the Russian president Vladimir Putinwhose close circle he has been a part of for a long time.

A year ago, Schröder lost the office and staff belonging to the former chancellor because of his relations with Russia.