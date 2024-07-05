Und wenn man den Kontext kennt, dann fand sich für die Frage bis in die 89. Spielminute folgende Antwort: Die Deutschen sind eine gute, wahrscheinlich sogar eine sehr gute Mannschaft. Doch die Spanier eben eine sehr, sehr gute. Von sehr gut zu sehr, sehr gut – das ist der schwerste Schritt des Spitzensports und meistens der, der den Unterschied macht. Meistens.

Then came the 89th minute. Then came Mittelstädt’s cross, Kimmich’s header and Wirtz’s shot. Then came the 1:1. A goal of ability – but also of will. At that moment, the fans in the stadium knew that the Germans could overcome even the Spanish resistance that evening.

In addition to ability and willingness, this required several corrections from the national coach – his own decisions.

Such games, as Toni Kroos had said before the quarter-finals, are “decided in the middle”. And Julian Nagelsmann decided on a new strategy for the middle on Friday: He did not put Robert Andrich there, but Emre Can – because of his speed, as he explained.

Difference between very good and very, very good

But minute by minute it became clearer that he (but not only he) was no match for the speed of thought of the Spaniards. The opponent dominated the middle. The national coach corrected this at half-time. He brought Andrich on for Can (and Wirtz for Sané). And even though his team conceded the 0-1 goal to Dani Olmo shortly afterwards, in the 51st minute, it could be said that Nagelsmann did not correct his mistake too late.

With regard to the decision for Can, the following questions should be discussed: Why did the national coach change the line-up in the middle of the midfield in this game, which he had worked so hard to build up since March? Did he waste a half with the experiment?

Later in the second half he brought on Füllkrug, Mittelstädt and Müller. The Germans put pressure on. The 1:1 was deserved. And when everyone thought that this game would be decided on penalties, the Spaniards scored 2:1. Because the difference between very good and very, very good made the difference in this game.