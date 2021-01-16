Germany has elected a new successor to Angela Merkel as the new chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. The Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet became him. This became known on Saturday, January 16 RIA News…

Several candidates took part in the election campaign, including the former head of the parliamentary faction Friedrich Merz and the head of the Bundestag foreign policy committee Norbert Röttgen.

Earlier at the congress of CDU delegates Laschet said that he would not allow right-wing terrorists to stir up protests and unrest in Germany. TASS… He recalled last year’s events, when protests began in Berlin due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities on the coronavirus. According to him, then people, among whom were also seen representatives of right-wing extremism, tried to break into the parliament building.

In conclusion, Laschet called on Germany to defend itself against all manifestations of hatred.

On December 31, it became known that Merkel congratulated citizens on the New Year holidays for the last time. According to her, she is no longer going to apply for the post of German chancellor. She took it on November 22, 2005, becoming the first female chancellor. A new successor to this position will be elected in the fall.