Germany approved a new citizenship law on Friday, which aims to make the process of obtaining German citizenship easier for foreigners and end the ban on dual citizenship to reflect the reality of German society, which has long been characterized by ethnic diversity and to attract more migrant workers.

Parliament approved the new law, which is a distinctive policy of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition of centrist and left-leaning parties.

The law reduces the period of residence required to obtain citizenship from eight years to five, in line with neighboring countries such as France, and three years for people who “exceptionally integrate” into German society.

Dual citizenship, which is usually only allowed to citizens of other European Union countries, will be allowed, which will allow tens of thousands born in Germany to have the right to vote in elections after their parents and grandparents made contributions to the country's reconstruction after World War II.

Earlier, Interior Minister Nancy Vizer said that the new law is necessary to compete for skilled labor with countries such as Canada and the United States.