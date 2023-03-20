Home page World

Split

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced in Brussels that German earthquake aid would be doubled. ©Virginia Mayo/AP

More than a month and a half after the earthquake, basic necessities are still missing in the Turkish-Syrian border region. Foreign Minister Baerbock has now announced a new comprehensive aid package.

BRUSSELS – Germany is doubling its aid for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. A total of 240 million euros are now to be mobilized, as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Monday before an international donor conference in Brussels. Those who still have to live in tents and need medical care should continue to receive intensive support from Europe, said the Green politician.

On February 6, two earthquakes measuring 7.7 and a little later measuring 7.6 shook southeast Turkey and northern Syria. In all, more than 50,000 people lost their lives and millions were left homeless.

In Turkey alone, 3.7 million people have been evacuated from the region since the disaster, according to the government, and almost two million people are currently living in tents. In the past week, at least 18 people have also been killed by flooding in the region also affected by the quake. In some places the heavy rain continues. People from the region keep coming forward and calling for help because supplies are getting scarce.

In Syria, the northwest of the country is affected. There is only scant information about the situation from the civil war country. In the face of years of bombardment and fighting, many people there were already living in precarious conditions before the tremors. The EU provides support in both government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had therefore invited to an international donor conference in Brussels this Monday to collect donations for aid and reconstruction measures after the disaster. Sweden currently holds the presidency of the EU states. It was expected that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would also take part in the meeting via video link. dpa