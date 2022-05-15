Germany Door polls predict election defeat for German Chancellor Social Democrats in state elections

North Rhine-Westphalia is the most populous state in Germany.

In Germany door-to-door polls predict election defeat for Chancellor Olaf Scholzin Social Democrats in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The election apartments closed their doors at 7 pm Finnish time. Subsequent door-to-door polls predicted 35 percent support for the Conservatives (CDU) and 28 percent for the Social Democrats (SPD).

In the previous state elections in 2017, the CDU had 33 percent of the vote and the SPD 31.2 percent.

North Rhine-Westphalia is the most populous state in Germany.