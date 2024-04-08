Germany, industrial production drops (-4.9%)

There production in the manufacturing sector increased 2.1% in February 2024 compared to January 2024, seasonally and calendar-adjusted, compared to the same month the previous year, February 2023, February 2024 production was 4.9% lower after the calendar adjustment. This was revealed in a preliminary estimate by the German Federal Statistical Office Destatis.

The increase in production compared to the previous month in the manufacturing sector is largely due to the development in construction sector (seasonally and calendar adjusted +7.9%). However, the decline in production in the power generation sector (-6.5%) had a significantly negative impact on the overall result.