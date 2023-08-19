German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday categorically ruled out Germany building new nuclear power plants, despite calls from lawmakers to change that policy.

Scholz said that people who advocate building new nuclear power plants forget the fact that building a new plant takes 15 years and costs between 15 billion and 20 billion euros ($16 billion and $21 billion).

Schulz added during an election event for the party in Munich, Bavaria, that such stations will be completed “at the end of the thirties with the rise in electricity prices, which have already doubled, to become three times what we will pay with renewable energies, which we have expanded in all fields.”