Anesthesiologists in Germany today, Saturday, appealed to the country’s population not to go to emergency clinics on holidays in the event of a “minor illness”.
This came in a statement issued by the German Society of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine on Christmas Eve.
The statement quoted Frank Fabler, president of the association, as saying that people should think carefully about whether they can take responsibility for treating themselves from certain small “malaisees” at home during the Christmas and New Year period.
He added that it is possible “thus emptying hospitals for those who are really seriously ill and need urgent help.”
Anesthesiologists often work in intensive care departments or as emergency physicians in the rescue service.
Hospitals have been bearing, for weeks, an excessive burden due to the large number of patients arriving with respiratory diseases, as well as due to the large number of sick cases among the treatment teams.
“We must all make our contribution to ensure that this particular situation does not escalate during the Christmas holidays,” the statement continued.
