Today, Monday, the German government made an offer to send vouchers for high-quality masks to 34.1 million citizens, especially those at risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

Health Minister Jens Young said today that the government has boosted the offer after it was targeted at 27 million beneficiaries after evaluating data from health insurance companies.

People identified as more vulnerable – people over the age of 60 and those with certain chronic diseases – will be able to obtain 12 FFP2 masks from pharmacies via vouchers that will be sent to them in the coming days.

Each muzzle was allocated € 2. For the original plan of 27 million beneficiaries, the government allocated about 2.5 billion euros.

In light of the growing concerns about the spread of more rapidly transmissible Corona virus strains, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a new round of talks with the heads of government of the 16 states tomorrow, Tuesday, regarding extending the current lockdown beyond the end of this month.

It remains unclear whether measures – which include closing schools and non-essential businesses and banning meetings with more than one person outside one’s home – will be tightened.

The government is reportedly considering imposing a night-time curfew and imposing the wearing of FFP2 masks, in place of any mouth and nose coverings, in stores and on public transport, among other things.

And the state of Bavaria, located in the south of the country, has already implemented a mandatory wearing of such masks, starting today.