Germany bucks the trend

During the last few seasons Formula 1 has experimented in many parts of the world, and especially in the United States, a strong growth in popularity. More and more audiences tuned in on TV to follow the races and the number of fans present at the circuits also appeared to be constantly growing. The reasons for this trend are well known: the ‘drive’ generated by the epic 2021 season and the large following that the TV series ‘Drive to Survive’, which appeared for the first time on Netflix at the beginning of 2019, had among a more general audience. However, there is a country, which is one of the cradles of motorsport, in which the opposite trend: Germany.

Some might argue that even in Italy, at least in the last year, the television following of the Grands Prix has declined. True, but our country still has two circuits on the calendar in which the response from spectators is – generally – quite good. Germany, on the other hand, has no longer had any circuit in its world championship program for several seasons the numbers of those watching the races in front of the small screen are definitely trending downwards. A possible reason for this was identified by the Haas team principal, Günther Steiner. The manager from Bolzano is, for obvious cultural reasons, an excellent connoisseur of the German market. Furthermore, his team is the home of the only German driver left in the Circus, Nico Hulkenberg.

Steiner’s analysis

Going into the matter during an interview given to the site Motorsport Magazine, Steiner suggested that being able to bring a Grand Prix back to that country would certainly be beneficial. However, the absence of a home GP may not be the only obstacle to overcome in order to regain the attention of the German public, especially the younger one: “A competition would be nice, but you have to talk about this with German industry and politics, not with me. The problem, however, is the people who don’t want to pay for Sky. I would put it this way: it is certainly a problem, because the German viewer is not used to paying to watch television“Steiner emphasized.

The German television network RTL, historic holder of F1 rights for three decades, had lost the possibility of broadcasting the entire championship free-to-air in 2020 and, after having broadcast four GPs live a year in 2021 and 2022, in 2023 it definitively cut ties with the Circus. “There are several factors that add up – added Steiner – and one of them is that Germany is not a country where pay TV is in demand. This is because the contents of free TV in Germany are very good, I must say. Here because [la gente dice] ‘why should I pay when even the free stuff I get is good?’. When you sell something, you need to make sure it’s attractive enough to get people to pay“, he concluded.