The presence of NATO experts on the territory of Ukraine has long been known; the United States has been implementing the practice of sending its advisers to conflict zones for several decades. This opinion was shared with Izvestia on March 10 by German politician and former member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany party Armin Hampel.

“It has long been known unofficially that there are experts from NATO and other countries in Ukraine. Partly teaching, partly consulting. The Americans have been practicing this for decades – first there was Korea, then Vietnam and other conflict zones,” Hampel said.

According to him, the United States sends first advisers and then experts involved in supporting national armies to conflict zones.

“The dangerous aspect is that NATO is a defensive alliance and cannot participate in planning and supporting the military actions of other countries,” added the former member of the Bundestag.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, during a discussion on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the republic’s entry into the alliance, said that NATO troops were already in Ukraine. At the same time, the minister clarified that he would not disclose which states sent their military there.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on Sikorsky’s words in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that there is no point in denying the NATO countries any further. In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, in a conversation with Izvestia, emphasized that the statement of the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry is an open secret, that is, it is already known to everyone.

On February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of tragic consequences if NATO troops were sent to Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation has weapons that can hit targets on the territories of the alliance countries.

Western countries have increased their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.