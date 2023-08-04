A police operation in the German city of Bremen has led to the arrest of Ahmad H., a Syrian citizen accused of leading a pro-government militia in Tadamon, a neighborhood of Damascus, which was the scene of a massacre of civilians in 2013 filmed by its executioners. Ahmad H., arrested on July 26, is in pretrial detention for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Between 2012 and 2015, he acted in Damascus as the leader of the so-called Shabiha militias, at the service of the Bashar al-Assad regime, against the opposition.

The militia operated checkpoints where “people were arbitrarily arrested so that they or their family members could be extorted for money, forced to do forced labor, or tortured,” according to the investigation. The fighters also looted the homes of opponents of the regime, selling the loot and pocketing the proceeds. “The detainee is highly suspected of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes through torture and slavery,” the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Ahmad H., who according to security sources is 46 years old, is accused of having participated “personally in the abuse of civilians.” In one incident in 2013, he ordered militants to “brutally torture a detainee for hours using plastic tubes.” He is held responsible for brutal beatings of civilians and imposing forced labor on several people without giving them access to food or water.

It is still unclear when Ahmad H. arrived in Germany or which witnesses may have reported him to the authorities. But the Washington-based Syrian Justice and Accountability Center (SJAC), which tracks cases of human rights abuses in Syria, said the arrest came after its investigation “uncovered potentially incriminating evidence.” The Center launched its investigations after a witness warned them in May 2020 that the now detainee lived in Germany.

With the arrival in 2015 and 2016 of hundreds of thousands of refugees from the war in Syria, fighters of the Assad regime and those responsible for massacres and torture also managed to enter the country. Human rights NGOs and some intelligence services warned at that time of the danger that members of the Shabiha militias, accused of committing atrocities against civilians, were arriving incognito in Europe and obtaining asylum.

The case of Ahmad H., like others opened by the European courts, stemmed from a leak of 27 videos to two academics in 2019, in which massacres and transfers of corpses were documented. Uğur Üngör, a professor at the Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at the University of Amsterdam, and researcher Annsar Shahhoud, who received the footage, identified many of the perpetrators in the videos.

Üngör and Shahhoud handed over footage of the killings and their interviews to investigators in France, Germany and the Netherlands, where authorities have opened war crimes investigations.

Since then, German prosecutors have used the country’s universal jurisdiction laws, which allow the state to prosecute crimes against humanity, regardless of where they took place, to bring Syrian war criminals to justice.

In a landmark ruling in February last year, Anwar Raslan, a former Syrian secret police officer, was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity for his role in monitoring the deaths of 27 detainees and the torture of at least 4,000 others. in a prison near Damascus.

Earlier this year, a Palestinian living in Syria who fled to Germany was sentenced to life in prison for firing a grenade into a crowd of civilians in a Damascus suburb in 2014.

