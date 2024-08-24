Germany | Der Spiegel: The police have arrested a suspect in a knife attack in Germany

Germany|According to Der Spiegel, the man turned himself in to the police on Saturday evening.

Germany’s the police have arrested the suspect of Friday’s knife attack, reports Saksalaislehti Der Spiegel citing their sources.

According to the newspaper, the 26-year-old man turned himself in to the police on Saturday evening local time. The man’s clothes were reportedly dirty and covered in blood.

Earlier on Saturday, the police arrested one person suspected of being involved in the attack. According to the prosecutor, the person arrested is a 15-year-old who is suspected of being in contact with the suspect in the attack.

German Bild magazine the suspect randomly attacked people gathered at the city’s festival with a knife on Friday night.

At least three people died and eight were wounded in the attack on the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen. A 56-year-old woman and 56- and 67-year-old men died in the attack. The injuries of five of the wounded are serious.

The terrorist organization Isis announced on Saturday evening that it will take responsibility for the stabbing. Isis said the attack was revenge on behalf of Palestinian Muslims.

