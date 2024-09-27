Home page policy

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Germany wants to deport 13,500 people to Turkey. The basis for this is a deal between Scholz and Erdogan. The first flights have already taken off.

Berlin/Ankara – After months of negotiations with the government in Ankara, the federal government has begun deporting a large number of Turkish citizens to their home country. As the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Saturday) reported that a total of 200 Turks will initially be brought to Turkey on several scheduled flights. The planes took off from various German airports.

Deal with Ankara: Germany wants to deport up to 500 people of Turkish origin per week

This should be just the beginning of an offensive to deport Turks, as the newspaper learned from government circles. Accordingly, Turkey has probably offered to take back up to 500 citizens from Germany per week. Appropriate preparations are underway. Although it rejects Türkiye According to the report, deportations are taking place via charter flights. However, it seems willing to accept such flights in the future if they are called “special flights”. More than 13,500 Turks in Germany are currently required to leave the country.

The breakthrough apparently came from the visit of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in November in Berlin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also publicly called for Erdogan to take back asylum seekers from Turkey. Since then, there has been intensive work between Berlin and Ankara. In return, Germany has apparently agreed to speed up existing visa procedures. Any promises beyond this are not publicly known.

Germany and Türkiye enter into a deal to deport people of Turkish origin. © IMAGO/photo booth / Reuhl

Pro Asyl criticizes Scholz’s deportation deal with “unjust state Türkiye”

The deal with Turkey has led to massive criticism, particularly from human rights associations in Germany – and for good reason. “PRO ASYL is shocked by the deportation deal that Chancellor Scholz negotiated with Turkish President Erdogan himself. Under Erdogan, Turkey has become an unjust state in which the opposition is politically persecuted through criminal proceedings. This is shown by a study just published by PRO ASYL. But this is exactly what the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees often fails to recognize and denies asylum seekers from Turkey the necessary protection – especially Kurds. We fear that politically persecuted people are now threatened with deportation in Turkey,” said Wiebke Judith, legal policy spokeswoman for PRO ASYL, in an interview with Fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

The Middle East consultant for the Society for Threatened Peoples (GfbV), Dr. Kamal Sido, in conversation with our editorial team. “Olaf Scholz and Erdogan met in New York. What they talked about can only be speculated on. But it is suspected that they also discussed mass deportations. The people seeking protection in Germany are primarily Kurds and Turkish democrats who are being persecuted by Erdogan’s regime. With every deportation of these people, the SPD, FDP, Greens, but also the Union commit a betrayal of democracy and human rights. It should no longer be surprising if dictators and autocrats like Putin and Erdogan gain influence around the world, especially in the global south.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

“Dirty” deal between Scholz and Erdogan – Germany provides deportation flights

The German-Turkish journalist Süheyla Kaplan is also angry about the deal between Turkey and Germany because the traffic light government is giving in to the AfD. “The right-wing radical AfD has been very successful in creating a climate of fear in society. This also has an impact on the migrants who have been living here for a long time. Many of these people are therefore afraid of being deported themselves at some point. The question that arises is, what does Erdogan get in return? We should therefore first ask ourselves what the details of the dirty deal between Scholz and Erdogan are,” Kaplan told our editorial team.

The case of the Kurd Baran S. (name changed by the editors) from Hamburg shows how absurd the deportations are justified. If the Kurd is deported to Turkey, he is guaranteed to be arrested. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) does not seem to be impressed by this.

“The inquiry to the responsible liaison person in Turkey revealed that the majority of the Turkish prisoners transferred from Germany are being taken to the Yalvac/Isparta prison. The regular prison visits are carried out regularly by the German Consulate General in Izmir. It can be assumed that the ECHR standards are adhered to in this prison,” says a letter from the BAMF in the Kurdish case.

Deportation deal with Erdogan: Experts confirm torture in prisons in Turkey

The Federal Government clearly fails to recognize the lack of rule of law in Turkey. The country is ranked 117th out of 142 countries in the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index. A joint report from 2023 gives Turkish prisons a very poor report. “As government authoritarianism increases, torture and other ill-treatment continue in detention centers“, it says. Compliance with laws and rules is not monitored. Arbitrariness reigns in Turkey; The experts from the Turkish Human Rights Foundation TIHV, the human rights association IHD and the Turkish Medical Association TTB found out at the time that detention periods were too long and prevention mechanisms did not work. (erpe)