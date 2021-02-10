Another plane from Germany has arrived in Afghanistan, this time with 26 deported men on board. The plane landed in the capital Kabul on Wednesday morning, as officials at the airport told the German press agency. It was the 36th collective deportation since the first such flight in December 2016. This means that the federal and state governments have deported 989 men so far.

Deportations to the crisis country are controversial. Despite the start of peace talks, the civil war with the militant Islamist Taliban continues. The economy and the already weak health system in Afghanistan are also being heavily burdened by the corona pandemic. Refugee helpers and associations had previously criticized the deportation and called for a stop. (dpa)