The Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, talks with some officers during the visit made this Friday to the Brigade of the King Alfonso XIII Legion in Viator, Almería. / carlos barba/efe

The Government of Germany has clarified this Saturday that it has invited Spain to join the anti-missile shield that 15 European countries have agreed to reinforce continental security, contrary to the version maintained this week by the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles.

A spokesman for the German Ministry of Defense has stated that “of course” Spain has an express invitation and that, in fact, the Spanish authorities have already participated in an expert-level debate on this project held in August.

On Thursday fifteen European countries sealed a commitment to develop an initiative for a joint air defense system. In addition to Germany, this block includes Finland, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania and the United Kingdom.

Robles affirmed on Thursday on the margins of the meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels that it is “a decision by Germany that is being debated unilaterally.” “We understand that our participation in the NATO anti-missile shield is appropriate, without prejudice to the fact that, if there were an express request, which has not been made to us, we would attend to it,” he declared.