The suspension of tax rules and the expansive fiscal policy launched by the European Union at the outbreak of the pandemic, back in March of last year, will continue throughout this year and probably also in 2022 if German opinion, which weighs heavily on these issues, ends up prevailing .

The finance ministers of the 19 countries that share the euro met this Monday by videoconference to discuss aid to companies and to open a thorny debate. His primus inter pares, the president of the Eurogroup and Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe – one of the main defenders of fiscal orthodoxy in that forum- wants to start debating the end of fiscal stimuli now and above all the return to the Stability and Growth Pact.

This pact is the one that includes the European norms that require all the countries of the bloc to carry out economic policies its fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP and its public debt below 60% of GDP. Brussels suspended its application in March of last year – along with the rules on state aid to companies – and in September informed by letter to the 19 Ministers of Economy and Finance that this suspension will remain in force throughout 2021.

The debate now turns in knowing what to do in 2022 and when to make the decision. Hardly Ireland and the Netherlands openly demand that fiscal heterodoxy – which has kept unemployment under control at the cost of skyrocketing public spending and which is maintained without problems thanks to the massive purchases of debt by the European Central Bank – ends this year.

Donohoe put the matter on the table and received an unexpected political slap. When it was expected that Italy, Spain and France asked to postpone that debate until they see how the economies evolve this year, how the vaccination campaign is going, if the tourism sector can have a normal summer or if the confinements end the advance of vaccines, it was germany the one that was planted.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has warned his counterparts that this is not even the time to give a signal that the economic and fiscal measures underway may be ended soon. Community sources explained that Scholz demanded that Donohoe drop the matter for now “Due to economic uncertainty.”

The most up-to-date economic forecasts that the European Commission manages, published last week, ensure that Spain will be the European country that will grow the most this year with just 5.6% when in 2020 it destroyed 10.2% of its GDP. The Dutch economy will be the one that grows the least, just 1.8%. These forecasts do not yet take into account the economic impact of the new European funds, which should start reaching the Member States by the end of the second quarter. Spain or Italy, in two and a half years, will receive the approximate equivalent of 10% of their GDP, half to return at interest rates practically zero and the other half as non-refundable transfers.

Scholz said during the meeting of the ministers of Finance and Economy of the countries of the Eurozone, as he told Clarion a source familiar with the discussion, that the debate on 2022 fiscal policies can only be had when there is a clearer economic scenario and never before the European Commission publishes its spring economic forecasts, back in late May.

The German defense of tax incentives and the suspension of the bloc’s corsets, which are pro-cyclical – saving when economies need stimuli and spending when they don’t need them – reinforces the position of the Italian Economy Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, who should make a proposal on the matter in June or in any case sometime between the end of the second quarter and the third quarter.

Spain supports the German position, as the new Italian government is expected to do – already in the hands of former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi. France goes further because it has already demanded on several occasions that these fiscal rules not be re-applied until they are reformed to take into account a post-pandemic economic situation very different from that of the 1990s, when those fiscal corsets were decided.

The Ministers of Economy and Finance of the 27 decided this Tuesday that will accept more blackberries debt repayment of the poorest countries to help them emerge from the crisis caused by the pandemic. It is an extension of the suspension of payments approved in the framework of the G20.

