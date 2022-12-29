German opposition leader demanded to supply tanks to Ukraine

Germany should supply Western-made battle tanks to Ukraine, showing “leadership at the European level,” said Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party. Quote leads TASS.

“Supporting Ukraine with armored personnel carriers and battle tanks will not prolong this war, but shorten it. Germany and other European countries should have supplied Ukraine with Western-designed infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks long ago,” he urged.

In 2023, the German government approved the export of weapons in the amount of at least 8.35 billion euros, of which 2.24 billion were allocated for the needs of Kyiv during the hostilities. Ukraine received a lot of heavy equipment this year, such as Gepard tanks, 14 self-propelled howitzers, five multiple launch rocket systems and the IRIS-T missile system.