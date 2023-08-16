Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine gets modified drones “Luna NG” from Germany because of the Russian war of aggression. The drone has one weakness and three strengths.

Düsseldorf – It is the next delivery from Germany to Kiev in the Ukraine war: The Ukrainian armed forces will receive “Luna NG” type reconnaissance drones to defend themselves against the Russian army. This was announced by the German arms company Rheinmetall on Sunday (August 13).

Offensive against Russian army: Ukraine gets drone “Luna NG” from Germany

The Federal Republic bears the costs of procurement. Unlike, for example, the Sea Baby water drones that recently damaged the Crimean bridge, the modified Luna NG is not armed with warheads. The drone, which is launched from a rail-type launch pad and controlled digitally, is used purely for reconnaissance.

The system from the Upper Bavarian military drone manufacturer EMT Penzberg, which was taken over by Rheinmetall in 2022, has three striking strengths, but one not insignificant weakness for use in Ukraine.

Soon to be deployed in Ukraine: the German “Luna NG” reconnaissance drone from Rheinmetall. ©Rheinmetall AG

Drone “Luna NG” from Germany: range of “several hundred kilometers”

A strength of the “Luna NG” is its high range per flight. If the range for reconnaissance missions was previously given as 150 kilometers, the modified version that goes to Ukraine, according to the “heute journal” of the ZDF be able to fly “several hundreds of kilometers”. It has a flight altitude of up to 5000 meters and can be used for up to twelve hours.

This is very long and an advantage when missions are about not being recognized by the military opponent on the ground or in the air. The drone’s enormous speed, the third major strength of the Rheinmetall product, also helps here. Because: “Luna NG” should be able to fly at speeds of up to 150 km/h, which is comparatively fast for a reconnaissance drone that is not used for the purpose of a sudden attack.

“Luna NG” in the Ukraine war: Much longer flight time than quadrocopter drones

One weakness remains: And this is the rather large wingspan of 5.30 meters with a weight of around 100 kilograms. Most recently, the much smaller quadrocopters, which are more difficult to identify and shoot down from the respective air defense, were increasingly used on both sides in the Ukraine war. In military reconnaissance, however, these have a much shorter range and sometimes only have a battery capacity of around half an hour before the battery has to be recharged. Kiev is now also relying on the “Luna NG” – while German Marder tanks were sighted on the southern Ukraine front for the first time. (pm)