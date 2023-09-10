Germany’s fairy tale has the happiest and, above all, the most deserved ending. Gordon Herbert’s national team wins 83-77 and is world champion, Serbia’s experience is overshadowed by an amazing Schroder – whose Mr side is seen very little. Hyde with 28 points – who shoots with very high percentages and from the usual basketball intelligence of Franz Wagner (19). The match moves along the tracks of balance for two and a half quarters, until the Germans take advantage of their opponents’ missed pass to impose a double-digit gap for the first time in the match. In the last period, nerves have got the better of both sides: this is enough for Germany to win the World Cup.

Leitmotif — The defenses are good, the attacks are better: this is the leitmotif of the first half, which sees both teams always side by side in the score. The break that Serbia tries to generate materializes with Marinkovic’s basket which is worth +5, then Moritz Wagner shortens for 23-26 with which the opening quarter ends. In the second the German ranks consolidate even better, Bonga confirms himself as one of Germany’s key players: he often leads the ball in Schroder’s absence and does not refuse the triple to make it 33-33. Bogdanovic understands that he has to step on the accelerator, the Serbs extend to +4 but Schroder’s run which scores five points in a row leads to the end of the second period in conditions of absolute parity at 47 points. As expected, the important percentages of the opening half of the race are starting to get dirty. Defenses become more intense and at the same time attacks are less effective. The marking that Germany reserves for Milutinov is academic: it limits his conclusions and above all his contribution to rebounding. Voigtmann and Schroder rise further to the level, also helped by a somewhat dubious referee’s whistle which prevents the Toronto Raptors point guard from being unsportsmanlike, as he widens his leg too much after the kicking shooting movement. See also In France there is a player never seen before. And he can become "the strongest in history"

Compass — Pesic’s national team lost their bearings a bit, Herbert’s men rightly felt they were on a mission and tried to take on the challenge. Moritz Wagner’s basket marks the widest gap between the two teams at 64-53, although Obst doesn’t get the heavy shots that sank the United States. Not bad, because Franz Wagner is challenged from long range and does not disappoint, Petrusev makes a difference: the third period ends 69-57, with Serbia held to just 10 points. Herbert and Pesic begin the last quarter with only two members of the starting five, Avramovic and Petrusev prove their coach right by narrowing the gap with five crucial points (71-64). The Canadian coach doesn’t hesitate any longer and relies again on his starting five, but doesn’t score despite his good presence under the basket. Avramovic’s triple is worth -4, Voigtmann returns the favor with a shot from the corner for 76-69 4′ before the siren. See also She expels him and then they fall in love: football player and referee in the open

Time — Seeing the finish line banner getting ever closer, Germany is content to let the time pass; on the other hand, Serbia definitively loses fluidity in the circulation of the ball. Avramovic shoots without rhythm for -6, then wins three free throws thanks to Voigtmann’s naivety: 78-75. In the most delicate moment, Guduric hits him: he misses an open triple, a simple conclusion after a foul contact and the pass on the decisive possession. Schroder’s hand doesn’t tremble from the line, Germany can celebrate an incredible achievement.

September 10, 2023

