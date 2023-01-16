Christine Lambrecht, the German defense minister, has resigned

Germany’s defense minister resigned Christine Lambrecht. “I intend to end discussions about my person,” she said. Among the names of the possible successorthe Labor Minister Hubertus Heil and also there head of the Bundestag’s Armed Forces Committee, Eva Hogl.

During his tenure, Lambrecht has often found herself at the center of controversy, for example when she was accused of having used a military helicopter to go on holiday to Sylt with her son or when there was talk of the failure of the Puma tanks, whose purchase Lambrecht authorized in view of a special exercise of the German Army with NATO. There is no direct responsibility of the minister in relation to the failure of the Pumas, but minister Lambrecht was still accused of having mishandled the situation.

His resignation comes though after the attack suffered for talking about the war in Ukraine in the streets of Berlin, with a background of clattering celebratory firecrackers for the New Year celebrations. Choice considered by some to be in bad taste.

In the video posted on Instagram, Lambrecht is on a street in the German capital on New Year’s Eve, entrusting the customary thanks and equally usual good wishes to the soldiers to the video camera. His words, however, are difficult to understand, because they are covered by the sound of firecrackers.





This aspect of the video has been the target of controversy. The firecrackers of the Berlin New Year’s Eve were considered, by critical voices, almost as one bad taste parody. Especially considering the fact that Lambrecht expressly underlines the sad reality of the conflict. In fact, he says: “There is a war raging in the middle of Europe”, while behind him people celebrate with fireworks.

Naturally it was above all the opposition (CDU and CSU) that rode the controversies and in part fomented them, underlining how the choice of the minister was inappropriate. CSU defense expert Florian Hahn wrote: “This video speaks for itself. How embarrassing, how inappropriate.”

Among those who point fingers is also Armin Laschet, the former CDU leader later replaced by Friedrich Merz. The former candidate of the Union for the chancellorship claims that Lambrecht’s behavior has aroused astonishment even abroad and in this regard he shared the tweet of Ulrike Franke, Senior Policy Fellow of the European Council of Foreign Relations.

On Twitter, Franke points out that the video is totally inappropriate and asks: “Did they lose their minds in Berlin?”. Laschet relaunches: “Is the chancellor really completely indifferent to the impact of Germany, in Europe and in the world?”.

Phrase, the latter, that Laschet could spare himself: it is still alive in the collective memory, in fact, his cheerful laughter behind Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s backwhile issuing statements to the press regarding the July 2021 flood in West Germany.

