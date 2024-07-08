German Prosecutor General’s Office Does Not Comment on Plans to Blow Up Nord Stream in 2014

The German Attorney General’s Office is not commenting on media reports that the bombing of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline was planned back in 2014. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the department.

As the prosecutor’s office noted, they do not comment on publications in various publications. “I also cannot make predictions about the timing of the investigation or its completion,” the agency representative emphasized.

Earlier, the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag wrote that the sabotage against the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, was planned back in 2014, before Crimea became part of Russia.

Journalists have found out that there could have been “American and Polish agents” on the yacht “Andromeda”, which was spotted during the sabotage in the area of ​​the emergency, and Warsaw has still not handed over the video recordings made during the inspection of the vessel to German investigators.