The Bundestag, the German federal parliament, approved a resolution on Wednesday recognizing the so-called Holodomor, literally the “starvation murder” of four million Ukrainians under the Soviet regime of Josef Stalin 90 years ago as genocide. A disaster that many describe as the “Ukrainian Holocaust” in the country now invaded by Russia, which has never recognized that massacre. The document is also a condemnation of the war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his continuous attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine. “Putin follows the cruel and criminal tradition of Stalin,” said the green Robin Wegener, promoter of the initiative and president of the German-Ukrainian parliamentary commission. “Stop Putin. Stop this war,” Wegener said in the speech that opened the subsequent debate and in which the speakers without exception criticized the “brutal offensive” launched by the Russian president, whom they repeatedly compared to Stalin.

The resolution passed by a clear majority with the votes of the ruling tripartite Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals and the conservative opposition of Bavarian Christian Democrats and Social Christians. In the guest box, the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador of his country to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, and his successor at the head of the Ukrainian legation in Berlin, Oleksij Makejew, closely followed the debate. Given the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the document is more than a gesture, even if it lacks legal consequences. But in any case it supposes the recognition of the existence and independence of the Ukrainian people, something that Putin denies to his neighbors, whom he aspires to integrate by force into Russia. The term genocide appears in article 2 of the United Nations convention 260 of 1948 and is defined as that action that intends to totally or partially exterminate a national, ethnic or religious group.

The document sanctioned by the German Lower House stresses that the Holodomor was a “crime against humanity” that adds to “the list of crimes of contempt for human dignity by totalitarian systems, as a consequence of which in the first half of the century twenty millions of human lives were extinguished in Europe». The resolution also makes direct reference to the war that is taking place in the east of the European continent. “More than ever we are facing Russia’s offensive war against Ukraine against international law these days, which at the same time is an attack on our peace order and European values. The aspirations of great power and repression must have no place in Europe”, highlights the draft of the resolution, which also implies a condemnation of Putin’s aggressive policy.

“A provoked catastrophe”



Germany thus joins the 16 countries, including Australia, Canada, Mexico and Poland, which have declared the Holodomor genocide and condemn the famine intentionally caused by Stalin by forcibly collectivizing agriculture, setting unattainable delivery quotas for agricultural products and confiscating as punishment crops and cattle to peasants in Ukraine. Historians agree that it was “a provoked catastrophe.” The famine did not only wreak havoc in the Ukraine. The “revolution from above” ordered by Stalin to industrialize the Soviet Union at the expense of the peasantry also spread famine to the North Caucasus, the Volga region and Kazakhstan. In this last republic one in four inhabitants then died of starvation, about eight million in the entire USSR.

However, already at the beginning of the 30s of the last century the terror regime of the then Soviet leader was especially virulent in Ukraine. According to the American historian Anne Applebaum, Stalin feared that the resistance to the collectivization policy of a good part of the communist officials in kyiv threatened the loss of the Ukraine to the Soviet project. The repression was brutal. In addition to the purging from 1932 of the local communist apparatus and the persecution of suspected Ukrainian nationalists, the Kremlin ordered the arrest, imprisonment, and execution of numerous Ukrainian intellectuals, writers, artists, professors, and scientists. In her book ‘Red Hunger’, Applebaum literally describes the actions of the Soviet regime as a ‘war against Ukraine’ and concludes that the Holodomor ‘was a planned and ordered mass murder’.