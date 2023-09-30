Germany declared Kyiv’s right to attack Russian territory with Taurus missiles

Taurus cruise missiles must be delivered to Kyiv as soon as possible; their use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to strike targets on Russian territory is permitted by international law. This was stated by the Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, reports TASS with reference to her interview with the Funke media group.

“We must now urgently deliver the Taurus, since the Ukrainian army, through the targeted use of cruise missiles, can significantly disrupt supplies [российских войск]“said the German politician.

According to her, “international law allows Ukraine to attack military targets and on the territory” of Russia, “completely regardless of where the weapons are produced and who supplies them.”

“Without the support of Western allies, Russia would have already destroyed Ukraine,” Strack-Zimmerman concluded.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said that the transfer of long-range Western-made ATACMS and Taurus missiles to Kiev will not help in the confrontation with Russia, since it is not able to compensate for the difference in the number of weapons.