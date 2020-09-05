Russia’s significant foreign exchange reserves make it immune to Western pressure. This opinion was expressed by the senior business editor of the German edition Die Welt Holger Zschepitz.

The expert noted that at present Western politicians are discussing the possibility of toughening economic sanctions against the Russian Federation, but now the situation is significantly different from the state of affairs in previous years.

According to him, Russia’s reserves currently amount to about $ 600 billion. Zschepitz also notes that these funds were accumulated despite the continued sanctions and low oil prices.

According to the author of the article, the economic policy of President Vladimir Putin helped to build up such reserves of Russia. At the same time, Zshepitz noted a number of important principles of the head of the Russian Federation in the economic sphere, including the abandonment of the dollar in favor of increasing gold reserves.

According to the expert, this year alone, the state treasury of the Russian Federation received an additional 47 billion dollars. Moreover, the share of gold, the value of which is growing, amounted to about 38 billion.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reacted to reports that the United States may impose new sanctions against Moscow in the event of “open interference” in the situation in Belarus.