Repke: Russia freely uses reconnaissance drones in Ukraine

Russia has the ability to freely use reconnaissance drones (UAVs), since the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost a large number of anti-missile defense systems (AD), according to a social network page X said German journalist and military observer Julian Repke.

“Russia has complete freedom to fly reconnaissance drones. Most ballistic missiles also pass through,” he wrote.

According to the journalist, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to lose more air defense systems than Western countries promise to transfer. He expressed the opinion that Western assistance in the form of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems will probably come too late and will no longer help Ukrainian servicemen.

Earlier, Repke said that the Russian military used the FAB-3000 three-ton high-explosive aerial bomb for the first time. He noted that this happened in the front-line village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.