German journalist Julian Roepke: Ukraine will not defeat Russia in a missile war

Ukraine will not defeat Russia in a missile war. This point of view in his X expressed by German journalist Julian Röpke.

In this way, the journalist responded to the words of the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbock, who said that Ukraine needs to supply as many air defense systems as possible.

According to Repke, Western missiles in Ukrainian arsenals will run out faster than those of the Russian side. According to Roepke, there are two solutions to the problem: shoot down Russian bombers in the air or destroy them in the air. Otherwise, Kyiv will not win the missile war.

As he writes Telegram– channel “Rybar”, in the last few days the intensity of missile attacks on targets in Ukraine has increased noticeably. In particular, on January 2, 11 of the most modern Kinzhal missiles were fired at Kyiv.