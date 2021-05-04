The German government approved the easing of measures for all who received full vaccines against the Corona virus, starting from the end of the week. The decision also applies to those who have recovered from the disease after being infected with the virus. Parliament is expected to vote in addition to the Council of States on this decision before it enters into force. The government’s decision came despite opposition from some parties, on the grounds that it divides society into two parts and oppresses those who have not reached the role of vaccination against the virus.