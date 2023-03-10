Die Welt: Germany decided to buy 3,000 pipes intended for Nord Stream 2

Germany has decided to buy pipes intended for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from the bankrupt company Nord Stream 2 AG. About it informs Die Welt.

According to the publication, the German government is negotiating the purchase of 3,000 pipes. Sources of the newspaper say that the deal was agreed with Washington in order to circumvent the sanctions. The US approved the FRG’s decision on the condition that the money for the pipes should not end up in Russia.

The interlocutor of Die Welt said that it remains only to “find a reliable solution so that the money ends up with the Swiss administrator of the bankrupt company and does not flow away.” The pipes are planned to be used for the construction of a new pipeline near the island of Rügen.

On February 25, information appeared that the German authorities wanted to use the pipes left after the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to build a pipeline for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG).