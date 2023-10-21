Home page politics

The Junge Union gathers in Braunschweig for its Germany Day. The planned speeches by Merz and Söder could cause a stir.

Braunschweig – The Junge Union’s three-day Germany Day began on Friday (6:30 p.m.) in Braunschweig. According to a spokeswoman, issues such as migration, asylum and the European economy are on the agenda. Among the guests expected on the first day is Carsten Linnemann, General Secretary of the CDU. The speeches by the CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz and the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Saturday are also eagerly awaited. The Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, is also expected on Saturday.

Germany Day of the Junge Union: Markus Söder causes a stir before his appearance

In particular, Markus Söder’s speech at the Junge Union’s Germany Day is exciting. On Friday morning, the Bavarian Prime Minister surprised everyone by calling on the SPD to end the traffic lights and enter into a grand coalition with the Union as a junior partner. Söder cited the growing migration problem in Germany as the reason for this. “A new government is needed,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister on Friday in Berlin. “Doing what is necessary now means dismissing the FDP and the Greens and forming a new government of national reason.”

Markus Söder’s appearance at the Junge Union’s Germany Day is eagerly awaited. Here he can be seen on October 13th at the Prime Minister’s Conference in Frankfurt. © Hannes P Albert/dpa

“The traffic light is stopped.”: Söder calls for an end to the traffic light

According to the CSU politician, a “fundamental change in migration policy” and “not a half-hearted solution” are required. From his point of view, the traffic light made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, which Söder described as “infirm,” is no longer capable of doing so. There are “ideological brakes” particularly among members of the Green Party. “In my opinion, the traffic light is no longer standing.” It has zero power and zero trust and authority among the population.

At the beginning of September, CDU leader Merz said he had offered cooperation to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). His speech could also cause a stir at the Junge Union’s Germany Day.

Germany Day of the Young Union: Merz and

After the appearance of CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann on Friday, CDU federal chairman Friedrich Merz and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) will give speeches on Saturday. It remains to be seen whether Söder will step up and Merz will also cause a stir. The Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, also announced.

The Young Union of Germany (JU) is the youth organization of the CDU and CSU. According to its own information, it has around 90,000 members. Johannes Winkel (spr/dpa) has been the JU federal chairman since November last year.