The group of death had to leave us great games and has not disappointed. Today, in Munich, the most vibrant match of the Euro has been played to date. A match between Portugal and Germany that has had everything, controversy, goals, goals in its own right … but it has ended with the most classic of football yesterday and today, the goal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Germany winning. The Germans return to the fight for the round of 16 with a defeat by 4 goals to 2.
Germany could not lose. A defeat, after falling against France, complicated the classification a lot. They were aware and went out to overwhelm the Portuguese area from the first minute. They went ahead with a goal from Gnabry, but the goal did not go up to the scoreboard due to offside by Havertz, who tried to finish before his partner.
We were still analyzing the disallowed goal when Cristiano Ronaldo cleared a corner. The ball reached Diogo Jota who went into the area, faced Neuer and yielded Cristiano Ronaldo himself to score at will. The Portuguese continues to increase his legend and there are already 12 goals he has scored in the history of the European Championship. This time, with an impressive run from goal to goal.
Then came the four black minutes from Portugal. Four minutes in which Germany came back with two identical plays. Ball into space on the side of the area, powerful center and own goal. The first goal was pushed by Ruben Dias, the second by Raphael Gerreiro. Two Portuguese goals served for Portugal to be traced. Amazing.
The second half followed the role of the first, only this time Germany needed nine minutes to score another two goals and it was the German attackers who scored. The third was scored by Havertz after center of Gosens, the best player of the match. The fourth was scored by the Atalanta footballer himself with a head after a precious assist from Kimmich.
The party was sentenced, but Portugal did not surrender. The Portuguese rThey cut distances with a goal from Diogo Jota and they came very close to embarrassing Germany, but Renato Sanches’ long shot hit the post.
In the end, a German win, who returns to play with the solvency and attacking vertigo that defines his team, and leaves the group with everything to be decided. France is the leader with four points. Portugal and Germany occupy the second and third places with three points. Hungary, bottom, with one point, still has a chance to qualify.
