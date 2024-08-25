Dotcom Entrepreneur Calls Durov’s Detention an Attack on Free Speech

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov is an attack on freedom of speech. This was stated by the creator of Megaupload and Mega file sharing services Kim Dotcom (Kim Schmitz) on his page on the social network X.

“The attack on freedom of speech is growing. Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained in France,” Dotcom criticized the decision of the French authorities.

French intelligence officers detained Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.