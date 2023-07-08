Working or studying abroad is the dream of many Colombians who are looking for an opportunity outside the country to exploit their talent and skills. For this reason, Germany decided to open job vacancies for people from Latin America Looking to migrate to Europe, take note so you don’t miss out on this opportunity.

For which professions is the program focused?



He Goethe Institute together with the German Federal Employment Agency decided to launch the ‘Suitable for the German market’ programme, an initiative aimed at 2,200 workers from all over the world who are interested in working in the Teutonic country.

For several years it has been widely known that Germany is running out of qualified employees for different functions, for this reason, the government of this country opened a call for those interested in having a Stable job with good pay.

The program ‘Suitable for the German market’ It is looking for personnel specialized in gardening, electrical engineering, landscaping and education, areas with very little demand in the Teutonic nation and which could open the doors of Europe to those interested.

Call for work in Germany

In addition to covering the shortage of these professions, this initiative will have a recruitment and staff training for interested people, who will be constantly trained in the different fields of their profession.

According to information from the Federal Employment Agency, Germany wants to promote fair legal migration in various regions of Latin America, where are they Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Mexicocountries that have agreements with the government of the European nation.

Finally, Germany is committed to seeking and advising people who meet the needs of the country, after passing a series of filters it will locate qualified employees in different sectors.

Recommendations to access one of the job offers



One of the main requirements for those interested is have an intermediate knowledge of English at levels A1 and A2, they must present a support that certifies this item. In addition, support will be implemented for new workers to learn German.

One of the main platforms where the recruiters of the German Employment Agency will focus on looking for the 2,200 employees will be on LinkedIna social network focused on professional and business issues.

Be very aware that your profile is up to date, his data, his photo and his studies and experiences. In addition, it is recommended to be active on the social network to get on the radar of these recruiters.

Although the Goethe Institute and the German Employment Agency have not yet revealed further details, it is recommended that those interested are constantly reviewing their website: https://www.goethe.de/de/spr/eng/fkq.html?wt_sc=fachkraefte for more information.

