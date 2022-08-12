Home page World

Of: Lucas Maier

This summer, there are often devastating fires in many places. Rail traffic in Hesse and Lower Saxony is now also affected.

Germany – Heat and drought are causing problems in Europe this year Summer for a particularly large number of forest fires. In Germany, too, forests, fields and embankments are increasingly turning into infernos of flames. In the meantime, these are also affecting rail traffic in Germany.

After 20 days, the neighboring Czech Republic has given the all-clear. Firefighters successfully fought the largest forest fire in the country’s history here, how AFP writes. The wave of fire made its way to Germany, so that the fire spread to Saxony. Firefighting planes and helicopters from Italy, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia, as well as around 6000 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire in the Czech Republic.

Fire in Germany: Forest in Saxon Switzerland is on fire

hundreds Firefighters are currently fighting the flames in Saxon Switzerland. Firefighting helicopters were also used here, reports AFP. Around 150 hectares are here according to the dpa affected.

All over Germany, as a result of fires, there are always obstructions in rail traffic, such as the dpa communicates. The following routes were most recently affected (as of August 12):

Impairments on the routes between:

Thursday (Aug. 11): Hanover (Lower Saxony) and Hamburg (city-state)

(Aug. 11): (Lower Saxony) and (city-state) Friday (12. August): Eisenach (Lower Saxony) and Bad Hersfeld (Hesse) – Not resolved at the time of reporting.

(12. August): (Lower Saxony) and (Hesse) – Not resolved at the time of reporting. Friday (12. August): Hall (Saxony-Anhalt) and Magdeburg (Saxony-Anhalt) – Not resolved at the time of reporting.

(12. August): (Saxony-Anhalt) and (Saxony-Anhalt) – Not resolved at the time of reporting. Friday (12. August): Hanover (Lower Saxony) and Magdeburg (Saxony-Anhalt)

(12. August): (Lower Saxony) and (Saxony-Anhalt) Friday (12. August): Helmstedt (Lower Saxony) and Magdeburg (Saxony-Anhalt)

(12. August): (Lower Saxony) and (Saxony-Anhalt) Source: Official traffic reporter of Deutsche Bahn and DPA

Fire near Kassel: Fire video from the A44 goes viral

Again and again, as a result of the drought this summer, there are fires in fields, forests or embankments. At the end of July 2022, a video went viral which caused a fire on the A44 near Kassel showed. For many, it is probably a symbol of the current situation in Germany.

The all-clear is not yet in sight. For Friday (August 12) and Saturday (August 13), the grassland fire index of the German Weather Service almost for all of Germany at the second highest warning level. The forest fire danger index looks even more devastating for the two days. The highest warning level even applies here for parts of the country.

Forest fire in the Taunus: Smoke could be seen as far as Frankfurt

Parts of the Taunus are also among the affected areas. On Thursday (August 11) there was a “massive operation” of the fire brigade, like the dpa reported. A fire near Königstein im Hochtaunus spread so far that its column of smoke could be seen from Frankfurt am Main at times. 25,000 square meters were in flames here.

In Berlin there was a devastating fire in Grunewald. Around 50 hectares were in flames here. The extinguishing work was made considerably more difficult by an explosives depot of the police, which is located in the forest. in the Harz in Saxony-Anhalt, firefighters successfully gained control of a forest fire of around 13 hectares of land, such as dpa reported.

Danger in Germany: How to prevent forest fires

Due to the drought and the ongoing risk of fire, authorities and associations urge caution. Of the Hessian Forest Owners Association urges compliance with the applicable rules:

Excerpt from the rules for fire protection in forests:

fire ban: Smoking and grilling is strictly prohibited.

Smoking and grilling is strictly prohibited. Caution when parking: Cars should not be parked on leaves or grass.

Cars should not be parked on leaves or grass. Source: dpa/Hessian Forest Owners Association

An unusual measure is currently being taken in Göttingen (Lower Saxony). Candles and grave lights are no longer allowed to be lit in the cemetery, he reports EPD. Burning candles are actively extinguished and removed here by employees. (Lucas Maier)