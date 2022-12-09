BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany could become Europe’s biggest semiconductor maker thanks to the country’s investments in the sector, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

“This can create an ecosystem that will help the European Union so that we are not dependent on other regions,” Scholz said, adding that Germany was working hard to re-establish production of electronic components.

(By Miranda Murray)

