Coronavirus pandemic hyperbaric chamber: At the start of corona vaccinations in Germany, there is sharp criticism of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. The next vaccination breakdown occurs in Stralsund.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Covid-19 case numbers are in December and around New Year’s Eve nationwide very high.

: The are in and around nationwide very high. Since December 27th, in Germany Corona * risk groups and especially important medical personnel against the insidious Coronavirus * vaccinated.

and especially important medical personnel against the insidious vaccinated. At Vaccinations in Stralsund a serious breakdown occurs. (see update from December 28th, 1:50 p.m.)

a serious breakdown occurs. (see update from December 28th, 1:50 p.m.) This News ticker is constantly updated.

Update from December 28th, 9:52 pm: The Corona vaccine should be stored at minus 70 degrees. It became clear in Upper Franconia (Bavaria) that the problem lies in the details. A planned vaccination was stopped twice because there were doubts about the correct cooling. But the error has now apparently been found: One of the reasons for the differing data was probably that the sensor itself was too warm. This had not been pre-cooled. All vaccines from this transport now have to be tested again. .

Vaccination start in Germany: Pfizer vaccine contains more active ingredient than needed

Update from December 28th, 3:10 p.m .: Surprising news from the Federal Ministry of Health. The Vaccination vial of a corona vaccine are in focus. The bottles are designed for five cans. But it can six vaccinations can be obtained from it, according to an information paper available to the AFP news agency. The vials supplied by Pfizer and Biontech therefore apparently contain more vaccine than necessary.

Is this great news, especially given the ongoing delivery problems? Unfortunately there is a catch. The extraction of six cans from a single bottle is of the EU approval not covered. The treating physicians would put themselves at a legal risk.

Every vaccination dose must 0.3 millimeters of the vaccine the Ministry explains further. Mixing is strictly prohibited, however. Under no circumstances should excess vaccine from several vials to be poured together to form a dose. It is the responsibility of the vaccinating doctor to make sure they have 0.3 milliliters of the vaccine in their syringe.

Germany: Corona vaccinations break down – Several vaccinated people after five times the dose in hospital as a precaution

Update from December 28th, 1:50 p.m.: Serious breakdown at the first Corona vaccinations in Germany!

Due to individual errors in the preparation of the Vaccine is on Sunday (December 27th) eight employees one Nursing home in Stralsund five times the dose of the Corona vaccine been administered. The district administrator of the Vorpommern-Rügen district, Stefan Kerth (SPD), announced this Monday.

Accordingly, four of the eight sufferers showed flu-like symptoms. As a precautionary measure, they were admitted to a hospital for observation, it is said.

According to the district’s statement, local reactions at the injection site and flu-like symptoms occur in a dose-dependent manner and are generally mild to moderate and temporary. Manufacturer Biontech confirmed this information. According to Biontech be subjects in the experiments for vaccine up to 100 micrograms has been administered without serious consequences. The usual dose is 30 micrograms, according to the manufacturer.

Sindelfingen: A man is vaccinated with a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in a nursing home by a member of a mobile vaccination team at the Stuttgart Clinic. (Symbol image) © Marijan Murat / dpa

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Jens Spahn – No privileges for corona vaccinated people

Update from December 28th, 12 noon: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) rejects privileges for Corona vaccinated from.

“Many are waiting in solidarity so that some can be vaccinated first. And those who have not yet been vaccinated expect the vaccinated to be patient in solidarity, ”Spahn told the newspapers Funke media group: “Nobody should demand special rights until everyone has the chance to vaccination had. Against the pandemic we fight together – and we will only overcome it together: “

Corona vaccinations in Germany: vaccination start against the coronavirus started too late?

First report from December 28th:

Munich – In Germany has been used since December 27th to protect against Covid-19* vaccinated. In the middle of hard lockdown* It startet. Too late? At least that’s what the boss claims Vaccination center from Saxony-Anhalt.

“It has always been said: at Corona, every day counts. We had the vaccine on Saturday and were ready – then why should we wait until Sunday? Nobody understands that. I’m glad we got started right away, ”said Immo Kramer, vaccination boss in the Harz district picture.

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: In the Harz (Saxony-Anhalt) vaccinations were carried out a day earlier

He and his helpers just started earlier, on December 26th, Boxing Day. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) * knew about it – nothing at all! And they looked pretty much taken by surprise.

“We agreed with all partner countries of the EU and with the 16 federal states to deliver to everyone on Saturday and to start the vaccinations together from Sunday,” said a spokesman Spahns the Picture newspaper.

Saxony-Anhalt’s head of state Haseloff reported: “I heard about it from the Federal Minister via SMS and was just as surprised as he was. But I can only explain it this way that the pressure has built up there to get started as quickly as possible. “

Coronavirus vaccinations in Germany: Sharp criticism of the vaccination start policy by Jens Spahn (CDU)

Kramer, however, builds the pressure, a man first corona*-Vaccination Line, continues on to federal policy. “You know, we work here for our Harz population, for people who live here and not for individual politicians who want to give the go-ahead or cut a ribbon. This is our obligation and we want to meet it, ”he said picture: “I see no medical or logistical reason to hold such a cinnabar here (unnecessary effort, d. Red.). When we are ready, we want to get started. The population here in resin would like to be vaccinated. “

Among other things, to advertise Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, the EU member states had agreed to start vaccination on the same day. And that obviously does not meet with understanding everywhere. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network

