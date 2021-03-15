Germany dampened the aspirations of those who yearn for an early reform of fiscal rules, including France and Spain. The German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, yesterday called on his partners to act with “pragmatism” considering that the pandemic has shown that the corset of the Stability and Growth Pact can adapt to the size of each crisis. For now, the European Commission has already put its reform proposal on hold until after the German elections in September. The road is smoother to maintain the suspension of the rules in 2022, especially after the new restrictions imposed in Italy.

The 19 countries of the euro zone yesterday expressed in a declaration the common strategy to get out of the crisis. Faced with the impossibility of avoiding a new wave of infections due to the slowness in the vaccination process, Italy had to adopt new restrictions and France is considering them. In the short term, the answer remains clear. “As long as the acute health emergency persists, extensive fiscal measures are still necessary to protect citizens and businesses,” the ministers said in their joint statement.

When the restrictions are removed, the euro countries bet on more concrete measures, aimed only at viable companies. And when the storm has cleared completely, states “should address the increase in public debt levels”, which Brussels expects to rise to 102.3% of GDP by the end of this year. The president of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, affirmed that this reduction will be carried out through “the appropriate medium-term measures”, without specifying which ones.

In any case, several partners are clear that this process cannot be done in accordance with fiscal rules. The complex provisions state that countries with obligations above the 60% of GDP threshold set in the treaties must gradually reduce their excess debt at a rate of one twentieth each year. Paris has already done the math and, according to French sources, it seems like a “colossal” task.

Not only Madrid or Lisbon follow that reasoning. Brussels also sees reform as inevitable and prefers that, after three reviews, it be more ambitious. “If not now, when?” Said the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, just two weeks ago. Spain lobbied for the Commission to open the debate as soon as it was decided to extend the suspension de facto of the fiscal rules one more year. According to sources from the Ministry of Economy, the objective was to prevent the German elections from paralyzing him. However, the Community Executive will present its new proposal at the end of the year. “We agreed that we need greater certainty about the economic situation before relaunching the consultation and putting a proposal on the table,” Gentiloni said after the Eurogroup.

Electoral context

Berlin had so far sidestepped that debate, despite the fact that even the former German finance minister and head of the hawksWolfgang Schäuble had been in favor of changing the rules. Yesterday, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz lowered expectations and recalled that the pandemic has shown that fiscal rules do not prevent countries from launching massive spending programs. “The fiscal pact has shown its flexibility now, during the crisis, and I am sure that it will also do so in the future,” said the German finance chief in an appearance before the meeting with his counterparts. For this reason, he invited countries to be pragmatic and take advantage of the truce they now have.

Community sources argued that the German position must also be framed in the electoral period that opened the regional elections on Sunday, in which Angela Merkel’s party reaped a historic defeat, while the Greens took over Baden-Württemberg and the Social Democrats who want lead Scholz won the Rhineland. According to these sources, the position of the German government may be different in the autumn, depending on who governs and the correlation of forces.

Scholz’s words also pointed to the great dispute between North and South: flexibility. The hawks they want there to be no room for concessions; the south asks for more margin. “It is important to know that within the Eurogroup there are many different views on fiscal rules, as always, because they are really important and very complex at the same time,” admitted Donohoe.