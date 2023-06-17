Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle

06/16/2023 – 5:55 pm

Dua promised terminal patients medicine capable of curing the disease quickly. Penalties range from three to six years in prison. Patients paid more than R$ 30,000 for the ineffective medicine. A regional court in the city of Ingolstadt, in the German state of Bavaria, sentenced this Friday (16/06) two people to prison for deceiving people with terminal cancer. The two promised a “miracle cure” for the disease.

The supplier of the alleged medicine, a 68-year-old man, received a sentence of six years and nine months in prison. A 57-year-old naturopath who prescribed the product was sentenced to three years in prison for participating in the coup. The sentences imposed, however, were below those requested by the prosecutors, who demanded from three years and 10 months to eight years in prison for the defendants.

The two would have promoted the medicine BG-Mun, stating that it would be able to cure cancer quickly, without presenting any evidence to prove this effect.

“Cura” cost up to 6 thousand euros

According to the judge who handed down the sentence, patients pay around 6,000 euros (R$ 31,600) for the medicine and even gave up conventional treatment, completely believing in the cure by the miraculous medicine.

The court also ordered five-figure amounts of euros to be confiscated in order to deprive the defendants of the proceeds from the sale of the alleged miracle cure.

The case was made public in a report by TV Stern, on the RTL channel. At the time, a researcher at the University of Bremen described the defendants’ actions as “profit” on top of the suffering of desperate patients.

The proceedings lasted two years and was the longest trial by the Ingolstadt district court to date.

The court emphasized, however, that the case and the sentences should not discredit the work of naturopaths in general.

“The lawsuit has nothing to do with naturopathic medicine as such,” said the judge.

