The German government is considering installing a special anti-missile defense system in the face of the new security situation in Europe posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Read: G7: Europe will not pay Russia for gas in rubles)

“These are reflections that have not yet led to a concrete decision”said this Monday the spokesman for the German Government, Steffen Hebestreit, at the usual press conference of the Executive.

(You are interested in: NATO and Biden: strengths and limits in their response to Russia)

Faced with a situation in which one of the neighbors is not willing to respect international standards, certain measures must be taken.

However, Hebestreit did not want to go into details about the type of system that is planned to equip the German Army because, he said, it is too early for that.

“This is something that is in a preliminary phase of discussion. It has come to light due to an indiscretion and Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed that the reflections exist when questioned about it. More can not be said, “he explained.

Scholz had confirmed reflections on the matter during the weekend in declarations to the program Anne Will, of the German public television. “That is among the things we discuss and there are reasons for it,” Scholz said when questioned about it.

The idea that circulates is to provide Germany with a system similar to the Iron Dome (Iron Dome) that is used in Israel, which should cover the entire country. “We have to be prepared for the fact that there is a neighbor who is willing to resort to violence to impose his interests,” the foreign minister added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Before Sunday Bild am Sonntag had published information about it and specified that it would be a possible purchase of the Israeli Arrow 3 system that is capable of destroying missiles at high altitude, even in the stratosphere.

According to him Bild am Sonntag the purchase would cost 2,000 million euros After the start of the war, Scholz announced a significant increase in the defense budget and the creation of a special fund of 100,000 million euros to invest in the coming years.

However, the latter requires a constitutional reform for which it needs the support of the main opposition parliamentary group, formed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian ally the Christian Social Union (CSU) to obtain a qualified majority.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news

– Venezuelan security forces are accomplices of the Eln, denounces HRW

– These two exchange programs in the United States may interest you

– Violence in El Salvador: Bukele calls for a state of emergency