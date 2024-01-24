Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/24/2024 – 21:49

German politicians support banning the entry of Martin Sellner, a key figure of the far right in Europe. He is said to be behind the plan to deport foreigners from Germany discussed at a secret AfD meeting. German security authorities are considering banning the entry into the country of Austrian Martin Sellner, a key figure in right-wing extremism in Europe and a well-known theorist of the conspiracy.

He would be behind a plan to deport millions of foreigners from Germany, discussed during a secret meeting held with German ultra-right and neo-Nazi politicians. The case shocked the country and brought hundreds of thousands to the streets in protest.

Sellner, founder of the so-called “Identity Movement”, which preaches the superiority of European ethnic groups, could be banned from Germany if he is considered a threat to German democratic stability, according to members of the German Parliament's Internal Affairs Committee.

Representative Martina Renner, spokesperson for the A Esquerda party on anti-fascism and a member of the commission, said she raised the question this week about whether the government intended to take measures to ban Sellner from joining.

According to her, representatives of the German Ministry of the Interior confirmed to the commission that they are analyzing the options and are in consultation with German security agencies, who may ultimately make such a decision.

Cross-party support

The proposal appears to have broad support among German parties. Another member of the commission, deputy Philip Amthor, from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the largest opposition party, endorsed the motion.

“In our robust democracy, we generally should not tolerate any agitation against our constitutional order – especially by foreign extremists like Martin Sellner,” Amthor said in an interview with the DPA news agency.

“In this regard, I believe it is right and necessary for law enforcement authorities to seriously examine an entry ban against Martin Sellner.”

The conservative deputy, however, urged caution to prevent the Austrian from presenting himself as a victim. The legal hurdles for banning entry into Germany are high, especially for European Union citizens, and Amthor called for these to be carefully examined.

Government commissioner puts pressure

A federal government anti-racism commissioner, Mehmet Daimaüler, joined calls for a ban, urging Berlin to tighten measures overall to allow entry and residence bans to be enforced more easily against right-wing extremists like Sellner.

“In view of the outrageous deportation plans of Sellner and his like-minded people, the constitutional state must implement all legal countermeasures,” Daimaüler told the Tageszeitung newspaper on Wednesday (24/01).

The commissioner also sent a letter to the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, in which he mentioned the rise of a “transnational network of right-wing extremists” and the “threat they pose to internal security in Germany”.

The deportation plan

A secret meeting held by members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party sparked nationwide outrage when it came to light on January 10. The meeting took place in Potsdam in November and also included CDU politicians and far-right figures.

The case was first revealed by the investigative journalism website Correctiv, and the meeting was later confirmed by the AfD. The party, however, denies any plans to adopt such a proposal and claims that it was not a partisan event.

The report reported that, during the meeting, extremist leader Martin Sellner presented a plan to expel millions of asylum seekers and immigrants from Germany, including those with German citizenship who have not integrated into the country.

At the meeting, the so-called “remigration” was discussed, a term often used in far-right circles as a euphemism for the expulsion of immigrants and minorities, including naturalized Germans.

The case shocked many in Germany, at a time when the AfD is riding high in election polls ahead of three major regional elections in the east of the country. In recent days, crowds have taken to the streets in several cities across the country against right-wing extremism and its anti-immigration rhetoric.

Who is Martin Sellner?

Considered one of the main influencers of the European far right, Martin Sellner is a frequent visitor to Germany. More recently, he joined protests by German farmers against cuts to agricultural diesel subsidies announced by the federal government.

Sellner first came to the attention of authorities as a teenager when he was caught putting up swastika stickers in a synagogue. He described himself as a neo-Nazi until 2011.

The following year, he founded the Identitarian Movement in Austria. Although he has officially stepped down from leading the group, he continues to be active behind the scenes, including mobilizing support for the movement and trying to influence politics in Germany, Austria and elsewhere in the region.

The extremist group believes in the superiority of European ethnic groups. Among the ideologies it promotes are pan-European nationalism and so-called “remigration”.

The Identitarian Movement made headlines in 2019 when it was revealed that Sellner had contact with the perpetrator of the Christchurch terrorist attacks in New Zealand, Brenton Tarrant. He even made a donation of 1,500 euros to Sellner's organization. Since then, Austrian authorities have been examining the possibility of banning the movement.

Since 2015, Sellner has worked at the Institute for State Policy, a far-right think tank run by German publisher Götz Kubitschek that has been classified as right-wing extremist by authorities in the Saxon state of Anhalt, where Kubitschek lives.

In 2017, Sellner chartered a boat and tried to stop asylum seekers from crossing the Mediterranean.

The Austrian confirmed to the German press that he participated in the secret meeting in Potsdam. He also confirmed his intention to use the meeting to garner public support for identity ideologies.

