The German authorities have confirmed this Saturday almost 250 deaths from coronavirus during the last day and almost 25,000 more infections at a time when it is approaching the threshold of three million infections in the framework of the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute, the government entity in charge of the control of infectious diseases, has indicated through its website that during the last 24 hours, 24,097 cases and 249 more deaths have been detected, which places the totals at 2,980,413 and 78,249 , respectively.

Likewise, it has pointed out that the accumulated incidence rate during the last seven days is 120.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with about 218,600 active cases, compared to the incidence of 110.4 registered on Friday.

On the other hand, it has estimated the total number of people recovered to date from covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at around 2,661,500, including some 14,000 during the last 24 hours.