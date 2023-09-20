The German government confirmed its readiness to provide more support to Libya after the flood disaster that befell it and to Morocco after the devastating earthquake disaster.

State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Katja Kuehl, confirmed on Wednesday that Germany is ready to stand by the two countries by providing them with humanitarian aid and helping them with reconstruction.

During a discussion session on current events in Parliament, the representative of the Ministry of Development in Parliament, Purple Koffler, indicated that her ministry alone provided 4 million euros to Libya within a short period of time, but she admitted that this amount would not be enough in the long term.

It should be noted that on the eighth of this month, Morocco was exposed to a severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale, which claimed the lives of more than 2,900 people and left more than 5,000 injured. As for Libya, on the tenth of this month, it was exposed to massive floods that caused great destruction in the city of Derna, where the number of people exceeded The victims were 11,000 people, and another 10,000 people were reported missing.