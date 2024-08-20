Irmgard Furchner worked for almost two years in the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland, and was not required by the courts until several decades later, when she was already in a nursing home.

Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 7:14 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The German Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the claims made by the lawyers of Irmgard Furchner, 99, sentenced to two years of probation for “complicity” in the deaths of 10,505 inmates at the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp. She was sentenced to two years of probation for “complicity” in the deaths of 10,505 inmates at the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp.

This content is exclusive for subscribers



