The Ministry of Justice of the Federal Republic of Germany confirmed the receipt from Russia of a request for legal assistance in connection with the case of Alexei Navalny, the newspaper reports. Welt am Sonntag.

Earlier, the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office announced a corresponding appeal. It is about transferring analyzes and ongoing diagnostics. If the request is satisfied, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Berlin would be responsible for the procedure.

Earlier, a German clinic told about Navalny’s condition. The intoxication symptoms go away, but he is still in a coma.

We will remind, Alexei Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 in a hospital in Omsk after he fell ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Later, the Russian blogger was taken to the Berlin clinic Charite. In it, experts found traces of intoxication in his blood: substances of the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, but they did not name the substance itself.

The Omsk Ministry of Health responded by saying that when he was admitted to the hospital, Alexei Navalny did not have a clinical picture typical of poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.